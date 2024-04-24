Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %
OGN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 1,999,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,003. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.
In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
