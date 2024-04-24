Private Management Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.41. 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

