Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.
PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
