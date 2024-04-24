RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,200,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.