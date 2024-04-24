Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.75-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.69. Ryder System also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.500 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:R traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on R shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

