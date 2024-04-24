Solidus Ai Tech Reaches One Day Volume of $6.63 Million (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Solidus Ai Tech has a market capitalization of $116.80 million and $6.63 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech was first traded on January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,752,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,137,788 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@solidusaitech. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,999,998,417 with 555,740,546 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.22963807 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,120,092.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

