Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,699 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.