TD Cowen Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on W. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 971,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.