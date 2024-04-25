BIP Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,400 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 886.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 464,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 6,935,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

