BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 175,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,358. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

