BIP Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,130,000 after acquiring an additional 367,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $41,647,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.58. The stock had a trading volume of 492,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,008. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

