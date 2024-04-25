BIP Wealth LLC Invests $430,000 in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 149,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,590. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

