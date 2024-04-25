BIP Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,563,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after purchasing an additional 514,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $42.60 on Thursday, hitting $1,299.42. 1,911,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $602.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,304.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,129.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.