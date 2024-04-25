BIP Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.46. 8,955,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,332. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.