BIP Wealth LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,475,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.24. The company had a trading volume of 835,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,988. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

