Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $670,359,000 after acquiring an additional 685,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,330,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,641,271. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

