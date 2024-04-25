Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of GSHD traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.71. 766,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,498. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

