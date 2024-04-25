K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa Sells 89,240 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$670,192.40.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.98.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.