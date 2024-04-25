National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

National Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.23. 34,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.