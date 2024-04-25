Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 127,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.27%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.