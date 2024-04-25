Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.72. 310,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,019. Watsco has a 1-year low of $315.17 and a 1-year high of $451.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,207,000 after buying an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,484,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,024,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

