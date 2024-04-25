Syon Capital LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

