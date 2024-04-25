Truist Financial Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $60.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.71. 766,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $297,685.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,848.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.