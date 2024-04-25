Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 792,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virtu Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 207,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,479,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Virtu Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.