Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Western Union Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,527. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.4% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

