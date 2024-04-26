1,447 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in AutoNation by 17.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AN opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. AutoNation's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

