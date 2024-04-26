1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

1st Source Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

