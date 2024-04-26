3,121 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

