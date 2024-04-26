6,283 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CARS stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

