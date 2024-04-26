864 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $318,822,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,044,000 after acquiring an additional 211,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,054,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,141,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. Elastic has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

