89bio’s (ETNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get 89bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

89bio Stock Down 3.8 %

89bio stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $785.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $62,317,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $22,340,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,556,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,410,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.