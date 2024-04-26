91,080 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

