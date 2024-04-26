Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Insider Anil Chakravarthy Sells 100 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $473.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.69. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $212.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

