Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 813,849 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,341,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
