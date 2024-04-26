Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $74.70 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $127.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

