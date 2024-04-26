Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

