Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

NYSE ACI opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $312,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 2,950,786 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $64,739,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 232.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,485,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after buying an additional 1,737,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 1,092,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

