Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $36.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AA. Bank of America increased their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.54.

Get Alcoa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Down 0.4 %

AA stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.