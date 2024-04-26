Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 86.3% in April

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the March 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALMTF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
