Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 86.3% in April

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the March 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALMTF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

