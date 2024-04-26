Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.13.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.67 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

