Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ambu A/S Price Performance
Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $17.48.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
