Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $17.48.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

