AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 144.4% in April

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
Shares of AMMX opened at $0.13 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
