AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 144.4% in April

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of AMMX opened at $0.13 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

