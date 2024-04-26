American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.
