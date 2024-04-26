Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$79.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.51.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
