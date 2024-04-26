Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE APH opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

