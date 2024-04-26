Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$148.20

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$148.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cargojet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$117.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.26.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

