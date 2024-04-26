Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $92.50

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

