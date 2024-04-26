Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 324.5% from the March 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,334,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Aptevo Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 11.58% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

