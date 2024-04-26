Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

ARTL opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.70). Research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.