ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.36 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.360 EPS.

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. ASGN has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

